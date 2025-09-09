Reach Plc's Major Restructure: Navigating the New Media Landscape

Reach Plc, the well-known publisher of the Daily Mirror, has announced a significant restructuring that will see 321 job eliminations and the creation of 135 new positions. This strategic shift is designed to align with the evolving consumption habits of news audiences in the digital age.

The company, which has a longstanding history in the UK media landscape, is pivoting towards multimedia formats, including podcasts and short video content, as it navigates the challenges posed by the rise of mobile and social media. Despite these changes, Reach's new leader, Piers North, reassures that most of the publisher's content will remain freely accessible.

Chief Content Officer David Higgerson emphasized that this reorganisation marks the largest in Reach Plc's history, driven by the need for comprehensive operational change in storytelling. The restructuring includes a boost for live news and video teams, with implications for the company's over 120 titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)