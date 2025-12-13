Left Menu

Call for Transparency on Caribbean Strikes Video

Democratic leaders from the U.S. Congress have urged Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to release the full video of September 2 strikes on a suspected drug trafficking vessel in the Caribbean. Concerns about the transparency of the operation have been raised amidst dissatisfaction with the information shared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2025 02:33 IST
Call for Transparency on Caribbean Strikes Video
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic leaders in Congress have urged Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to make public the unedited video of a September 2 military operation targeting a suspected drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean. These congressional members, part of the 'Gang of Eight,' seek transparency regarding the circumstances surrounding the strike.

The urgency of their plea was reflected in a statement released by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, amongst others. The release of the video, they argue, will provide the American people and Congress with necessary insight into the controversial strike.

While Democratic leaders highlight concerns over the legality and transparency of the operation, Republicans largely support the military action. Despite multiple classified briefings, dissatisfaction remains over the level of detail provided by President Trump's administration concerning the campaign against Venezuelan drug traffickers.

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025