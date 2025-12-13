Call for Transparency on Caribbean Strikes Video

Democratic leaders in Congress have urged Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to make public the unedited video of a September 2 military operation targeting a suspected drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean. These congressional members, part of the 'Gang of Eight,' seek transparency regarding the circumstances surrounding the strike.

The urgency of their plea was reflected in a statement released by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, amongst others. The release of the video, they argue, will provide the American people and Congress with necessary insight into the controversial strike.

While Democratic leaders highlight concerns over the legality and transparency of the operation, Republicans largely support the military action. Despite multiple classified briefings, dissatisfaction remains over the level of detail provided by President Trump's administration concerning the campaign against Venezuelan drug traffickers.