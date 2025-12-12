Mosque Cleric Arrested After Video Threatens Police Inspector

Mohammad Irfan, a mosque cleric, was arrested Friday after a video surfaced on social media in which he allegedly threatened a police inspector.

The police have charged Irfan with obstructing a public servant after the video showed him making abusive remarks to Inspector Vinod Choudhary of the Kachchi Sadak outpost.

The incident stemmed from a conflict over loudspeakers at the mosque in Mehmoodnagar, where Irfan claimed he was assaulted by the officer during an earlier dispute.

