Mosque Cleric Arrested After Video Threatens Police Inspector
A mosque cleric named Mohammad Irfan was arrested after a video showed him threatening a police inspector. The incident followed a dispute over loudspeakers at the mosque. Police booked Irfan for obstructing a public servant and initiated his arrest when the video spread on social media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Mohammad Irfan, a mosque cleric, was arrested Friday after a video surfaced on social media in which he allegedly threatened a police inspector.
The police have charged Irfan with obstructing a public servant after the video showed him making abusive remarks to Inspector Vinod Choudhary of the Kachchi Sadak outpost.
The incident stemmed from a conflict over loudspeakers at the mosque in Mehmoodnagar, where Irfan claimed he was assaulted by the officer during an earlier dispute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
