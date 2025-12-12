Left Menu

Mosque Cleric Arrested After Video Threatens Police Inspector

A mosque cleric named Mohammad Irfan was arrested after a video showed him threatening a police inspector. The incident followed a dispute over loudspeakers at the mosque. Police booked Irfan for obstructing a public servant and initiated his arrest when the video spread on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:42 IST
Mosque Cleric Arrested After Video Threatens Police Inspector
  India

Mohammad Irfan, a mosque cleric, was arrested Friday after a video surfaced on social media in which he allegedly threatened a police inspector.

The police have charged Irfan with obstructing a public servant after the video showed him making abusive remarks to Inspector Vinod Choudhary of the Kachchi Sadak outpost.

The incident stemmed from a conflict over loudspeakers at the mosque in Mehmoodnagar, where Irfan claimed he was assaulted by the officer during an earlier dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

