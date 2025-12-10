Left Menu

Kennedy: Anurag Kashyap's Masterpiece Hits Letterboxd's Video Store

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy', the only Indian film selected for Letterboxd's new Video Store, will be available in 23 countries. The police noir, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, has seen global recognition after its premiere at Cannes 2023. Producers aim for an India release soon.

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' has made it to Letterboxd's inaugural Video Store as the only Indian film selected, marking a significant achievement in Indian cinema. The film, a gripping Mumbai-set police noir, had its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Letterboxd, known for connecting movie enthusiasts, is branching out with its own film-rental platform, Video Store, set to officially launch worldwide this Wednesday. This platform aims to showcase a curated mix of acclaimed films, including those like 'Kennedy', bringing exclusive award submissions and festival successes to a broader audience across 23 countries.

The film, featuring stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, has traveled to over 30 global festivals and received high praise. Producers are eager to release it in India, expressing gratitude to Letterboxd and collaborators like Zee Studios for their support. 'Kennedy' will soon be available in several countries, enhancing its global footprint.

