Shaping the Future of QA: Testsigma's Global Customer Awards 2025

Testsigma recently announced the winners of its inaugural Customer Awards, highlighting Quality Engineering teams transforming software testing. These awards celebrate innovative practices that integrate AI and codeless automation. They mark a shift towards testing that is collaborative, fast, and inclusive, setting new standards in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Marking World Tester's Day with an innovative leap, Testsigma announced its first-ever Customer Awards, recognizing global quality engineering teams pioneering advancements in software testing. These accolades celebrate a shift towards rapid, inclusive quality assurance practices driven by AI-powered autonomous testing platforms.

Awardees like Sanofi, Nokia, and SpotGenius exemplify a move from traditional automation methods to inclusive, collaborative, and AI-focused testing environments. This shift empowers non-technical users and integrates testing as a company-wide function, reflecting a proactive approach to quality management.

According to Rukmangada Kandyala, CEO and Co-founder of Testsigma, the award winners demonstrate how evolving QA practices can not only automate faster but also transform testing into an intelligent, force-multiplying function for businesses globally.

