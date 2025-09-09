Shaping the Future of QA: Testsigma's Global Customer Awards 2025

Marking World Tester's Day with an innovative leap, Testsigma announced its first-ever Customer Awards, recognizing global quality engineering teams pioneering advancements in software testing. These accolades celebrate a shift towards rapid, inclusive quality assurance practices driven by AI-powered autonomous testing platforms.

Awardees like Sanofi, Nokia, and SpotGenius exemplify a move from traditional automation methods to inclusive, collaborative, and AI-focused testing environments. This shift empowers non-technical users and integrates testing as a company-wide function, reflecting a proactive approach to quality management.

According to Rukmangada Kandyala, CEO and Co-founder of Testsigma, the award winners demonstrate how evolving QA practices can not only automate faster but also transform testing into an intelligent, force-multiplying function for businesses globally.

