Inditex Reports Slight Dip in Q2 Sales Amid Market Uncertainties

Inditex, the parent company of Zara, reported lower-than-expected second-quarter sales but noted an acceleration in sales growth in August. Challenges in key markets like the U.S. impacted results. Despite this, CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras described the performance as 'solid', highlighting the company's resilience in complex market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:09 IST
Inditex, the parent company of Zara, announced weaker-than-anticipated sales for its second quarter, ending on July 31. The company reported net sales of 10.08 billion euros, missing analysts' expectations of 10.26 billion euros.

Despite this shortfall, the fast-fashion giant observed a positive trend with sales growth picking up pace in August. This is indicative of a cautiously optimistic consumer base in significant markets, including the United States.

CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras expressed confidence in the company's performance, describing the first half of the year as 'solid' despite the challenges posed by a complex market environment.

