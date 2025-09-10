EU's Call for a 'Drone Wall' Defense

The European Union is considering a significant defense proposal: the construction of a 'drone wall' along its eastern boundaries. This initiative was brought to light by EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius following an incident where Poland intercepted drones that penetrated its airspace amid a Russian offensive in western Ukraine.

Kubilius took to social media platform X to emphasize the urgency of the matter, stating, 'Once again Russia tests frontier states, EU & NATO. We shall work together with Member States, frontier countries and Ukraine. Russia will be stopped.'

This call to action underlines the need for enhanced security measures and stronger collaboration among EU nations, NATO allies, and Ukraine to deter future threats from Russia, ensuring regional stability and safety.

