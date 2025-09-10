Left Menu

EU's Call for a 'Drone Wall' Defense

The EU's Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius urges for a 'drone wall' on the eastern borders, in response to Poland intercepting drones amidst Russian aggression. The initiative aims to collaborate with EU members, frontier countries, and Ukraine to counter Russian threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is considering a significant defense proposal: the construction of a 'drone wall' along its eastern boundaries. This initiative was brought to light by EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius following an incident where Poland intercepted drones that penetrated its airspace amid a Russian offensive in western Ukraine.

Kubilius took to social media platform X to emphasize the urgency of the matter, stating, 'Once again Russia tests frontier states, EU & NATO. We shall work together with Member States, frontier countries and Ukraine. Russia will be stopped.'

This call to action underlines the need for enhanced security measures and stronger collaboration among EU nations, NATO allies, and Ukraine to deter future threats from Russia, ensuring regional stability and safety.

