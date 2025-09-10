Federal Court Upholds FCC's $46.9M Fine Against Verizon over Data Mishandling

A federal appeals court confirmed on Wednesday the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) $46.9 million fine imposed on Verizon Communications for unlawful access sharing of customer location data.

A three-judge panel dismissed Verizon's claims, affirming that the data represented customer proprietary network information. The penalties are part of an April 2024 crackdown resulting in nearly $200 million in fines on major U.S. carriers for data mishandling.

FCC officials criticized carriers for facilitating the sale of real-time location data to aggregators, compromising user privacy. While carriers promised improvements, lawmakers remain concerned about the oversight and commercial deals involving sensitive data sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)