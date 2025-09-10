Left Menu

Federal Court Upholds FCC's $46.9M Fine Against Verizon over Data Mishandling

A federal appeals court upheld the FCC's $46.9 million fine against Verizon for the illegal sharing of customer location data. Verizon challenged the decision, but the court ruled the data met proprietary information criteria. Larger fines targeted multiple carriers for similar mishandling of sensitive customer data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:16 IST
Federal Court Upholds FCC's $46.9M Fine Against Verizon over Data Mishandling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal appeals court confirmed on Wednesday the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) $46.9 million fine imposed on Verizon Communications for unlawful access sharing of customer location data.

A three-judge panel dismissed Verizon's claims, affirming that the data represented customer proprietary network information. The penalties are part of an April 2024 crackdown resulting in nearly $200 million in fines on major U.S. carriers for data mishandling.

FCC officials criticized carriers for facilitating the sale of real-time location data to aggregators, compromising user privacy. While carriers promised improvements, lawmakers remain concerned about the oversight and commercial deals involving sensitive data sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

 United States
2
Indian Boxers Shine at World Championships with Medal Assurances

Indian Boxers Shine at World Championships with Medal Assurances

 United Kingdom
3
Stock Markets Soar: Oracle Surges Amid AI Demand, Interest Rate Cuts Loom

Stock Markets Soar: Oracle Surges Amid AI Demand, Interest Rate Cuts Loom

 Global
4
Hospital Tragedy: Rat Attacks Lead to Controversial Reshuffles

Hospital Tragedy: Rat Attacks Lead to Controversial Reshuffles

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025