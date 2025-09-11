Left Menu

Visa Crisis Hits South Korean Workers at LG Energy's U.S. Sites

South Korean workers are leaving LG Energy Solution's U.S. production sites due to visa concerns following an immigration raid. This situation threatens the company's investments in the U.S. as they are forced to hire local workers to replace those returning home. Operations continue as normal at these plants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 01:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 01:23 IST
Visa Crisis Hits South Korean Workers at LG Energy's U.S. Sites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of a major immigration raid on a joint facility of Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution in Georgia, South Korean workers are departing from multiple LG sites in the U.S., sources reveal. Visa concerns have prompted the exodus, potentially hampering the company's investment plans.

The raid, executed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, detained 475 individuals, including over 300 South Koreans. Many were working under visas unsuitable for their roles. LG Energy Solution is now pushing subcontractors to devise contingency plans and hire local workers as potential replacements.

Sources indicate that the workers from various sites, including a GM-LG plant in Tennessee, are heading back to South Korea, fearing non-compliance with visa regulations. Despite the upheaval, operations at affected sites continue, as the companies involved assure adherence to U.S. laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

