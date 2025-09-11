Rapyder Cloud Solutions: Fueling India's Digital Transformation with AWS

Rapyder Cloud Solutions has announced remarkable progress in business momentum after entering a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in April 2024. The partnership, centered on Generative AI innovation, significantly boosted business operations, with a 60% increase in new deals and a 51% rise in customer accounts.

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Rapyder has shifted its focus from technology-driven services to industry-specific solutions, cementing its role as a digital transformation enabler in India. The collaboration has led to the delivery of 35 Generative AI proofs of concept and the launch of over 20 production-ready solutions, including AI-powered VoiceBots and multilingual voice search platforms.

Moreover, Rapyder has established an Industry Center of Excellence (ICoE), providing 21 industry-aligned solutions and forging 11 enterprise partnerships. Rapyder's commitment to talent expansion, evidenced by a 45% increase in its workforce, is crucial in addressing the growing demand for cloud professionals in India, projected to reach 14 million roles by 2026.

