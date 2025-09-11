Left Menu

Rapyder Cloud Solutions: Fueling India's Digital Transformation with AWS

Rapyder Cloud Solutions has seen significant growth and innovation since its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2024. The partnership has driven a 60% rise in deals and 51% growth in customer accounts. The company has launched several Generative AI solutions, impacting multiple sectors, including BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:26 IST
Rapyder Cloud Solutions: Fueling India's Digital Transformation with AWS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rapyder Cloud Solutions has announced remarkable progress in business momentum after entering a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in April 2024. The partnership, centered on Generative AI innovation, significantly boosted business operations, with a 60% increase in new deals and a 51% rise in customer accounts.

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Rapyder has shifted its focus from technology-driven services to industry-specific solutions, cementing its role as a digital transformation enabler in India. The collaboration has led to the delivery of 35 Generative AI proofs of concept and the launch of over 20 production-ready solutions, including AI-powered VoiceBots and multilingual voice search platforms.

Moreover, Rapyder has established an Industry Center of Excellence (ICoE), providing 21 industry-aligned solutions and forging 11 enterprise partnerships. Rapyder's commitment to talent expansion, evidenced by a 45% increase in its workforce, is crucial in addressing the growing demand for cloud professionals in India, projected to reach 14 million roles by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bastar's Transformation: Chhattisgarh Attracts Major Investments

Bastar's Transformation: Chhattisgarh Attracts Major Investments

 India
2
Spin Magic Dominates on Day One of Duleep Trophy Finale

Spin Magic Dominates on Day One of Duleep Trophy Finale

 Global
3
Nepal Protests: Relief in Kolkata as Communication Restores

Nepal Protests: Relief in Kolkata as Communication Restores

 India
4
EU's Strategic Sanctions: Deliberations Behind 19th Package

EU's Strategic Sanctions: Deliberations Behind 19th Package

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025