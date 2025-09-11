Rapyder Cloud Solutions: Fueling India's Digital Transformation with AWS
Rapyder Cloud Solutions has seen significant growth and innovation since its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2024. The partnership has driven a 60% rise in deals and 51% growth in customer accounts. The company has launched several Generative AI solutions, impacting multiple sectors, including BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing.
Rapyder Cloud Solutions has announced remarkable progress in business momentum after entering a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in April 2024. The partnership, centered on Generative AI innovation, significantly boosted business operations, with a 60% increase in new deals and a 51% rise in customer accounts.
As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Rapyder has shifted its focus from technology-driven services to industry-specific solutions, cementing its role as a digital transformation enabler in India. The collaboration has led to the delivery of 35 Generative AI proofs of concept and the launch of over 20 production-ready solutions, including AI-powered VoiceBots and multilingual voice search platforms.
Moreover, Rapyder has established an Industry Center of Excellence (ICoE), providing 21 industry-aligned solutions and forging 11 enterprise partnerships. Rapyder's commitment to talent expansion, evidenced by a 45% increase in its workforce, is crucial in addressing the growing demand for cloud professionals in India, projected to reach 14 million roles by 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
