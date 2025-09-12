Apple's Smartwatch Revolutionizes Hypertension Detection

In a groundbreaking move, Apple is set to introduce a hypertension detection feature in its smartwatch collection, gaining clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The rollout is anticipated next week, according to Bloomberg News.

The new feature is part of Apple's commitment to health innovation, showcased at their recent event alongside a revamped iPhone lineup, including the sleek iPhone Air. This tool promises to alert up to a million users across 150 countries about potential blood pressure concerns using advanced optical heart sensor technology.

Available on the Apple Watch Series 9 and later, including Ultra models, this feature tracks users' blood vessel responses over a 30-day period. Apple, however, notes that not every case of hypertension can be detected.

(With inputs from agencies.)