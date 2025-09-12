Microsoft's Teams Decoupling: EU Approves Commitments

The European Commission announced its decision to accept Microsoft's proposed commitments on Friday, aiming to resolve competition concerns related to the company's Teams platform.

An investigation initiated in 2023 by EU regulators had uncovered that Microsoft potentially provided Teams with an unfair advantage in the marketplace.

This was attributed to the bundling of the platform with Microsoft's productivity applications. In a significant move, Microsoft unbundled Teams from Office in 2023 to encourage a more level playing field in the realm of cloud communication and collaboration products.

(With inputs from agencies.)