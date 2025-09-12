Left Menu

Godrej Enterprises Lands Major LEAP Engine Contract

Godrej Enterprises Group has secured a five-year contract to manufacture crucial LEAP engine components for Safran Aircraft Engines. This agreement emphasizes India's increasing significance in the global aerospace industry and marks a continuation of the company's relationship with Safran.

Godrej Enterprises Group has announced a significant advancement in its aerospace endeavors, earning a mandate to manufacture vital components for the LEAP engine used in next-generation aircraft. The contract, spanning five years, further solidifies the relationship between Godrej and Safran Aircraft Engines.

LEAP engines, produced by CFM International—a joint enterprise of GE Aerospace and Safran—are central to powering state-of-the-art narrow-body airplanes. Godrej is set to develop sophisticated ventilation assemblies from titanium, ensuring each piece meets rigorous civil aviation standards through intricate machining and precise testing protocols.

Maneck Behramkamdin of Godrej highlighted this development as a testament to India's emerging role in the aerospace sector. Meanwhile, Dominique Dupuy of Safran emphasized the strategic importance of reinforcing industrial ties with India. This contract reaffirms Godrej's position as a pivotal supplier in the global aerospace supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

