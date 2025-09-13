Left Menu

Apple Watch Revolutionizes Health Monitoring with Hypertension Detection

The FDA has approved Apple's new hypertension detection feature on certain smartwatches, unveiled alongside the latest Apple Watch models. The feature is expected to be available in 150 countries, utilizing an optical heart sensor to detect hypertension symptoms, though it might not identify every case.

The FDA has given Apple the green light for a groundbreaking advancement in blood pressure monitoring, endorsing a new feature on selected Apple smartwatches that alerts users to potential hypertension. This major development was announced during a September 9 event, marking Apple's latest innovation in wearable technology.

The new hypertension detection feature, set to debut in Apple Watch Series 9, 10, 11, and the Ultra 2 and Ultra 3 models, uses sophisticated sensors to analyze vascular responses to heartbeats over a 30-day period. Despite its efficacy, this feature may not catch every high blood pressure instance, but it could notify approximately one million users worldwide.

Available soon in about 150 countries, including the U.S. and EU, Apple's latest health alert feature underscores its commitment to integrating health solutions into tech devices. However, the company has been silent on responding to Bloomberg's report about the upcoming smartwatch feature rollout.

