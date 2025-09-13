Apple Watch Revolutionizes Health Monitoring with Hypertension Detection

The FDA has given Apple the green light for a groundbreaking advancement in blood pressure monitoring, endorsing a new feature on selected Apple smartwatches that alerts users to potential hypertension. This major development was announced during a September 9 event, marking Apple's latest innovation in wearable technology.

The new hypertension detection feature, set to debut in Apple Watch Series 9, 10, 11, and the Ultra 2 and Ultra 3 models, uses sophisticated sensors to analyze vascular responses to heartbeats over a 30-day period. Despite its efficacy, this feature may not catch every high blood pressure instance, but it could notify approximately one million users worldwide.

Available soon in about 150 countries, including the U.S. and EU, Apple's latest health alert feature underscores its commitment to integrating health solutions into tech devices. However, the company has been silent on responding to Bloomberg's report about the upcoming smartwatch feature rollout.