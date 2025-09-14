Ukraine Targets Drone Attacks with Mobile Communication Strategies

Ukraine is taking strategic measures to combat Russian drone attacks by intentionally reducing the quality of mobile communications. This limitation aims to prevent the use of communication networks in coordinating strikes. Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov discussed this approach on Sunday.

In recent months, Russia has significantly increased its drone operations, enhancing technology and deploying more drones to maximize the impact on Ukraine's strategic assets. The intentional reduction targets 4G and 5G communications, crucial for drones that rely on high-speed internet to transmit real-time images.

Local reports suggest that hampering high-speed mobile internet is a tactical response to combat drones equipped with cameras. This strategy mirrors Russia's own tactics of shutting down mobile internet to thwart Ukrainian drone operations. The approach reflects ongoing adaptations in the technological battlefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)