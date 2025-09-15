Amazon India inks pact with AWPO to offer jobs to veterans, military spouses, war widows

Amazon India on Monday announced a strategic partnership with the Army Welfare Placement Organization (AWPO) to create career opportunities for ex-servicemen, military spouses and war widows in the company.

Amazon India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AWPO to this effect.

Under the MoU, Amazon India will share relevant job openings with AWPO, for employment opportunities, according to a statement.

Amazon will also conduct awareness sessions, including webinars and workshops, to guide prospective applicants through available roles and career progression opportunities within the company.

''This partnership with the Army Welfare Placement Organization is a vital step in deepening our support for ex-service personnel, military spouses and war widows, providing them with meaningful career opportunities that leverage their unique strengths and experiences,'' Amazon Stores India, Japan and Emerging Markets VP - People Experience and Technology, Deepti Varma said.

The initiative also reflects Amazon's broader commitment to foster an inclusive workplace by expanding opportunities for all under represented communities, including women, people with disabilities, LGBTQIA+, veterans, and now military spouses and war widows.

''This partnership establishes a structured pathway for them to access corporate roles, fostering economic independence and enhancing their overall well-being.

''We sincerely appreciate Amazon's recognition of the valuable skill sets and unwavering dedication of military veterans, spouses, and war widows to bring them into their organisation,'' Ajay Singh Chauhan, Managing Director at Army Welfare Placement Organization added.

