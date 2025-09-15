Dr. Rajesh R. Agarwala: The Egalitarian Earth Warrior’s Journey to the Silver Screen

For decades, Dr. Rajesh R. Agarwala has stood at the forefront of sustainable business, ethical trade, and environmental consciousness. As the founder of RKG International FZC, his relentless commitment to recycling, reducing industrial waste, and ensuring a greener future has not only revolutionized his industry but also made a lasting global impact. Now, his inspiring life story is being adapted for the silver screen, with veteran filmmaker Rajiv S. Ruia lending his cinematic expertise to the project. A Legacy of Sustainability and Ethical Leadership Born with an entrepreneurial spirit and a keen sense of responsibility toward the environment, Dr. Rajesh R. Agarwala built RKG International into a powerhouse of metal recycling and sustainable industrial trade. Established in 1979, the company quickly grew into a globally recognized leader in the recycling industry, with operations spanning Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North America, Japan, Africa, United Kingdom among others.

Under Dr. Rajesh R. Agarwala's leadership, RKG International became a symbol of corporate responsibility, integrating environmentally friendly practices, energy-efficient solutions, and strong governance models. The company is certified by ISO 9001/2015 and associated with esteemed global trade organizations such as ISRI (now REMA), BIR, BMR, DUNS (DNB), IBPC, and MRAI.

His ''Reduce, Reuse, Recycle'' approach has not only mitigated industrial pollution but also influenced policy changes and sustainable trade movements worldwide. His ethical business practices and commitment to transparency have set a benchmark in the corporate world.

Rajiv S. Ruia Brings Dr. Rajesh R. Agarwala's Story to Cinema Veteran filmmaker Rajiv S. Ruia, known for critically acclaimed films like My Friend Ganesha and Luv U Shankar, has taken on the responsibility of translating Dr. Rajesh R. Agarwala's journey into a compelling cinematic experience. The film will delve into Dr. Rajesh R. Agarwala's struggles, victories, and unwavering dedication to sustainability, making it a biopic that resonates beyond the business world.

Speaking about why Dr. Rajesh R. Agarwala's story deserves to be told, Rajiv S. Ruia remarked, ''Dr. Rajesh R. Agarwala is not just an industrialist—he is an Earth Warrior. His vision for a sustainable world, his fight for ethical trade, and his impact on global recycling make his story one that deserves to be told. He is living proof that business and environmental responsibility can coexist, and this film in two parts, will capture his incredible journey for the world to see.'' An Unmissable Story of Grit and Global Change The biopic on Dr. Rajesh R. Agarwala, Vijeyta, set to release on September 19, is set to be an engaging and thought-provoking narrative, focusing on how one man transformed an industry, championed sustainability, and inspired a new generation of business leaders.

As the world battles climate change, industrial waste, and unsustainable practices, Dr. Rajesh R. Agarwala's story is a timely and crucial reminder that profit and planet can thrive together. With Rajiv S. Ruia's cinematic expertise, the film promises to be a powerful tribute to a man who dared to challenge norms and create a sustainable future.

With the project now in development, cinema enthusiasts, environmentalists, and business leaders alike are eagerly awaiting this remarkable story's transition from boardrooms to the big screen.

