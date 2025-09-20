Netweb Technologies Secures Rs 450 Crore AI Supercomputing Order
Netweb Technologies announced a significant order worth approximately Rs 450 crore, under a contract to supply its advanced AI-supercomputing systems. The order involves deploying AI infrastructure by 2025-26, with the purchaser being a major Indian-headquartered tech distribution leader, whose identity remains undisclosed.
Netweb Technologies has announced a major breakthrough, having secured an order worth about Rs 450 crore for its AI-supercomputing systems, as revealed in a regulatory filing.
The company is set to supply its Tyrone AI GPU Accelerated Systems, marking a milestone contract with a leading Indian-headquartered entity known for technology distribution and integrated supply chain solutions.
While the exact identity of the client has been withheld, the contract underscores the deployment of a comprehensive AI Infrastructure facility, with completion targeted by the fiscal year 2025-26.
