Left Menu

Netweb Technologies Secures Rs 450 Crore AI Supercomputing Order

Netweb Technologies announced a significant order worth approximately Rs 450 crore, under a contract to supply its advanced AI-supercomputing systems. The order involves deploying AI infrastructure by 2025-26, with the purchaser being a major Indian-headquartered tech distribution leader, whose identity remains undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 10:28 IST
Netweb Technologies Secures Rs 450 Crore AI Supercomputing Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Netweb Technologies has announced a major breakthrough, having secured an order worth about Rs 450 crore for its AI-supercomputing systems, as revealed in a regulatory filing.

The company is set to supply its Tyrone AI GPU Accelerated Systems, marking a milestone contract with a leading Indian-headquartered entity known for technology distribution and integrated supply chain solutions.

While the exact identity of the client has been withheld, the contract underscores the deployment of a comprehensive AI Infrastructure facility, with completion targeted by the fiscal year 2025-26.

TRENDING

1
Congress suppressed inherent talent of Indians by placing restrictions like licence raj: PM Modi at event in Bhavnagar.

Congress suppressed inherent talent of Indians by placing restrictions like ...

 India
2
Judge Dismisses Trump's Multi-Billion Defamation Suit Against New York Times

Judge Dismisses Trump's Multi-Billion Defamation Suit Against New York Times

 United States
3
50 years ago, 40 pc of country's trade was through India-made ships, which has come down to 5 pc now: PM Modi.

50 years ago, 40 pc of country's trade was through India-made ships, which h...

 India
4
Cyberattack Disrupts European Airport Operations

Cyberattack Disrupts European Airport Operations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025