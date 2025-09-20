Healthcare Shifts: GE Explores Sale & Vaccine Policy Changes

As the healthcare sector evolves, key changes are unfolding on several fronts. GE Healthcare is contemplating the sale of its China unit, indicative of shifting business strategies in the medical device industry. Meanwhile, the U.S. vaccine advisory committees are revisiting recommendations, signaling a shift towards more personalized healthcare decisions.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has ushered in a new era in cancer treatment by approving an injectable form of Merck's blockbuster immunotherapy, Keytruda. This development promises a more convenient mode of administration, potentially enhancing patient experiences and streamlining clinic operations.

Vaccine policy discussions remain a focal point, as seen in the CDC advisory panel's decision to postpone a vote on administering the hepatitis B vaccine to newborns, reflecting ongoing debates and considerations in public health policy.

