Power Shift: TikTok's Algorithm Under U.S. Control

A new TikTok deal with China ensures U.S. control over its algorithm and board. Washington has been negotiating with Beijing for the divestment of TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance. Oracle will handle data security, and the deal is expected to be finalized soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 23:28 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. has finalized a deal with China that grants American companies control over TikTok's algorithm and board oversight, as announced by the White House. This development marks a significant shift in control of the popular video app's operations in the United States.

The negotiation of TikTok's ownership between Washington and Beijing has been a focal point in recent months, particularly concerning the app's influential algorithm. The potential divestment of ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, has been a significant issue in these discussions.

Under the new agreement, tech giant Oracle will oversee TikTok's data security. Six of the seven board seats for overseeing U.S. operations will be held by Americans. While this deal paves the way for continued U.S. operations, the exact details of China's control over the algorithm remain unclear.

