NVIDIA and OpenAI Forge Groundbreaking 10-GW AI Partnership
NVIDIA and OpenAI announce a pivotal strategic partnership to deploy 10 gigawatts of AI data centers. Nvidia plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI, with the first gigawatt of systems expected to go online by 2026. Further details will emerge as the partnership progresses.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:39 IST
NVIDIA Corp and OpenAI have announced a significant strategic partnership aimed at deploying 10 gigawatts of AI data centers. This collaboration marks a major step forward in AI infrastructure development.
NVIDIA is preparing to invest up to $100 billion in this venture with OpenAI. The initial gigawatt of NVIDIA systems is scheduled for deployment in 2026, setting the stage for transformative advancements in AI technology.
The companies are eager to finalize the details of this new phase in their strategic partnership, with further information expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.
