Left Menu

NVIDIA and OpenAI Forge Groundbreaking 10-GW AI Partnership

NVIDIA and OpenAI announce a pivotal strategic partnership to deploy 10 gigawatts of AI data centers. Nvidia plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI, with the first gigawatt of systems expected to go online by 2026. Further details will emerge as the partnership progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:39 IST
NVIDIA and OpenAI Forge Groundbreaking 10-GW AI Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NVIDIA Corp and OpenAI have announced a significant strategic partnership aimed at deploying 10 gigawatts of AI data centers. This collaboration marks a major step forward in AI infrastructure development.

NVIDIA is preparing to invest up to $100 billion in this venture with OpenAI. The initial gigawatt of NVIDIA systems is scheduled for deployment in 2026, setting the stage for transformative advancements in AI technology.

The companies are eager to finalize the details of this new phase in their strategic partnership, with further information expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

TRENDING

1
Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet on OpenAI: A Strategic Partnership for AI Dominance

Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet on OpenAI: A Strategic Partnership for AI Dominanc...

 Global
2
Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

 United States
3
Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

 Global
4
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025