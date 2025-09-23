Left Menu

Nvidia and OpenAI Forge $100 Billion AI Partnership

Nvidia is set to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI, signaling a collaboration between two giants in artificial intelligence. The move involves Nvidia supplying OpenAI with data center chips, aiming to leverage compute infrastructure for AI breakthroughs. This partnership could affect competitive dynamics in the tech industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 01:15 IST
Nvidia is making waves in the AI sector by announcing an investment of up to $100 billion in OpenAI alongside a strategic partnership to supply cutting-edge data center chips. This agreement highlights a convergence of interests as tech giants race to dominate advanced AI systems.

The deal stipulates two interrelated transactions, with Nvidia investing in OpenAI for non-voting shares. This capital influx is earmarked for purchasing Nvidia's chips, a pivotal element in sustaining OpenAI's industry dominance. Both firms aim to finalize partnership specifics soon, targeting the deployment of 10 gigawatts of Nvidia systems.

As industry analysts suggest, Nvidia's move may quell investor concerns regarding competition and trade tensions. The pact, however, could attract regulatory scrutiny due to its potential impact on market dynamics, particularly given Nvidia's significant lead in AI chip technology.

