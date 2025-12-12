Left Menu

India AI Impact Summit 2026: A Call for US Partnership

Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra invited US industries to partner with India in AI development at a roundtable before the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026'. The summit aims to set global standards for responsible AI. Discussions with industry leaders and Rep Yvette Clarke emphasized collaboration and data security.

Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:13 IST
Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra has urged US industries to form partnerships with India in shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence. Speaking at a roundtable before the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026', the ambassador emphasized India's commitment to responsible and innovative AI development.

The discussions, organized by the DGA-Albright Stonebridge Group, highlighted the importance of US support in building India's AI capabilities, including computing infrastructure and talent initiatives. The need for collaboration in data privacy and security was also noted.

Kwatra also met with Rep Yvette D Clarke in Washington, DC, highlighting strong India-US relations. The India-AI Impact Summit, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be hosted in New Delhi on February 19-20, marking a significant step for AI development in the Global South.

