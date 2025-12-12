Left Menu

Breaking Ground: Lithuania's First Same-Sex Civil Partnership

Lithuania has recognized its first same-sex civil partnership after a lengthy legal battle, marking a significant victory for LGBTQ+ rights in the Baltic region. While the court ruling was celebrated, the legislative process remains slow and contentious, hindering broader marriage equality and rights for future couples.

Updated: 12-12-2025 00:32 IST
In a momentous step for LGBTQ+ rights in Lithuania, the nation's first same-sex civil partnership has been recognized after a prolonged legal struggle by Karolina and Eglė. Their union became official, clearing the way for a ceremonial celebration in the capital, Vilnius.

Lithuania's Constitutional Court deemed the exclusion of same-sex partnerships unconstitutional in April, although no formal law has been passed to regulate the process. A new partnership bill was introduced in parliament in November, amidst deep political divisions.

Despite facing significant public opposition and online abuse, Karolina and Eglė remain hopeful. They aim to inspire future couples as Lithuania slowly progresses towards equality, reflecting broader European trends in LGBTQ+ rights.

