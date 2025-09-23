Sudarshan Chakra: India's Game-Changing Air Defence System

India's ambitious new air defence initiative, Sudarshan Chakra, aims to revolutionize national security by incorporating counter-drone, UAV, and hypersonic systems. A top military official described it as the 'mother of all air defence systems.'

During a conference on modern warfare, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit underscored the importance of staying ahead in military innovation, citing lessons from global conflicts and Operation Sindoor. He stressed the need for Indian industry and academia to anticipate future threats proactively.

The Sudarshan Chakra is currently in its ideation phase but promises to be an all-encompassing defence solution. Inspired by systems like Israel's Iron Dome, it will integrate advanced technology, including AI, to enhance its effectiveness while considering economic viability in modern warfare.