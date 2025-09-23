Left Menu

Sudarshan Chakra: India's Game-Changing Air Defence System

India is developing the Sudarshan Chakra, an advanced air defence system, to include counter-drone, UAV, and hypersonic capabilities. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit highlighted the need to innovate in military strategy and emphasized economic considerations in drone warfare. The system is in the ideation phase and aims for comprehensive defence capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:06 IST
India's ambitious new air defence initiative, Sudarshan Chakra, aims to revolutionize national security by incorporating counter-drone, UAV, and hypersonic systems. A top military official described it as the 'mother of all air defence systems.'

During a conference on modern warfare, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit underscored the importance of staying ahead in military innovation, citing lessons from global conflicts and Operation Sindoor. He stressed the need for Indian industry and academia to anticipate future threats proactively.

The Sudarshan Chakra is currently in its ideation phase but promises to be an all-encompassing defence solution. Inspired by systems like Israel's Iron Dome, it will integrate advanced technology, including AI, to enhance its effectiveness while considering economic viability in modern warfare.

