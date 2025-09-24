Left Menu

Digital Synergy: TVU Networks and Tencent Cloud Revolutionize Media Production

TVU Networks and Tencent Cloud partner to introduce a cloud-based media production solution, enhancing efficiency and reliability for global media organizations. This collaboration leverages TVU's media technology and Tencent's cloud infrastructure, addressing media workflow demands with scalability, AI integration, and security enhancements, thus driving industry digital transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cupertino | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:31 IST
Digital Synergy: TVU Networks and Tencent Cloud Revolutionize Media Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid the backdrop of the 2025 Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit, TVU Networks and Tencent Cloud announced their strategic alliance, unveiling a groundbreaking cloud-based media production solution. This partnership aims to revolutionize media production by integrating TVU's media technology with Tencent Cloud's formidable infrastructure.

TVU's cloud-native architecture, already proven in high-pressure events like the Summer Games torch relay in Paris and major U.S. football tournaments, promises unparalleled on-demand production capabilities. The system allows independent scaling of critical functions, offering a significant leap from traditional hardware reliance.

Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks, emphasized the customization of solutions on Tencent's infrastructure, underscoring scalability, AI-driven efficiencies, and enhanced security. Tencent Cloud's Vice President, Yan Peng, highlighted the shift from traditional media workflows to robust cloud solutions, marking a turning point in the digital transformation of the media industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Tariff Hikes Ripple Through Odisha's Seafood Industry

US Tariff Hikes Ripple Through Odisha's Seafood Industry

 India
2
Delphi World Money Ventures into Travel Market with Ebix Acquisition

Delphi World Money Ventures into Travel Market with Ebix Acquisition

 India
3
Super Typhoon Ragasa Causes Deadly Lake Burst in Taiwan

Super Typhoon Ragasa Causes Deadly Lake Burst in Taiwan

 Global
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields React to German Business Sentiment Dip

Euro Zone Bond Yields React to German Business Sentiment Dip

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025