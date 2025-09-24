Digital Synergy: TVU Networks and Tencent Cloud Revolutionize Media Production
TVU Networks and Tencent Cloud partner to introduce a cloud-based media production solution, enhancing efficiency and reliability for global media organizations. This collaboration leverages TVU's media technology and Tencent's cloud infrastructure, addressing media workflow demands with scalability, AI integration, and security enhancements, thus driving industry digital transformation.
- Country:
- United States
Amid the backdrop of the 2025 Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit, TVU Networks and Tencent Cloud announced their strategic alliance, unveiling a groundbreaking cloud-based media production solution. This partnership aims to revolutionize media production by integrating TVU's media technology with Tencent Cloud's formidable infrastructure.
TVU's cloud-native architecture, already proven in high-pressure events like the Summer Games torch relay in Paris and major U.S. football tournaments, promises unparalleled on-demand production capabilities. The system allows independent scaling of critical functions, offering a significant leap from traditional hardware reliance.
Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks, emphasized the customization of solutions on Tencent's infrastructure, underscoring scalability, AI-driven efficiencies, and enhanced security. Tencent Cloud's Vice President, Yan Peng, highlighted the shift from traditional media workflows to robust cloud solutions, marking a turning point in the digital transformation of the media industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
HCLTech and Swedish Manufacturer Renew and Expand Digital Transformation Partnership
Maharashtra Pushes Digital Transformation With IT Department Revamp
National Workshop Showcases Digital Transformation of India’s Ayush Sector
TRUESigner ONE Introduces Game-Changing Contract Assist for Digital Transformation