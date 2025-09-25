Left Menu

Ticketmaster Pledges Transparency in Ticket Sales

Britain's competition regulator has received commitments from Ticketmaster to improve transparency for customers purchasing tickets. Fans faced long waits and fluctuating prices buying Oasis reunion show tickets, raising concerns about practices on the platform. The watchdog's intervention aims to address these issues and enhance customer experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:43 IST
In a move aimed at bolstering transparency, Britain's competition regulator has successfully secured commitments from Ticketmaster to provide essential information to consumers purchasing tickets through its platform.

This initiative comes in response to recent frustrations expressed by music fans, who reported prolonged waits and unexpected price increases while attempting to buy tickets for Oasis's highly-anticipated reunion shows this summer.

Recognizing the need for change, the watchdog's action seeks to address these concerns and improve the ticket-buying experience by ensuring greater clarity and consistency in the process.

