Ticketmaster Pledges Transparency in Ticket Sales
Britain's competition regulator has received commitments from Ticketmaster to improve transparency for customers purchasing tickets. Fans faced long waits and fluctuating prices buying Oasis reunion show tickets, raising concerns about practices on the platform. The watchdog's intervention aims to address these issues and enhance customer experience.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:43 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a move aimed at bolstering transparency, Britain's competition regulator has successfully secured commitments from Ticketmaster to provide essential information to consumers purchasing tickets through its platform.
This initiative comes in response to recent frustrations expressed by music fans, who reported prolonged waits and unexpected price increases while attempting to buy tickets for Oasis's highly-anticipated reunion shows this summer.
Recognizing the need for change, the watchdog's action seeks to address these concerns and improve the ticket-buying experience by ensuring greater clarity and consistency in the process.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Registration Rules Spark Transparency in Non-Basmati Rice Exports
Mumbai's Road Revamp: Transparency and Accountability Boosted
Serious questions are being raised about fairness, transparency of Election Commission: Kharge at Patna CWC meeting.
Punjab's Funding Discrepancies: Partap Bajwa Seeks Transparency Amid Flood Crisis
Shutdown Showdown: Trump's Transparency Turmoil