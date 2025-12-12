Election Commission Boosts Transparency with Special Roll Observers

In an effort to bolster electoral transparency, the Election Commission has deployed 'special roll observers' across eight states, as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Appointed in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, these observers will function two days a week until the final rolls are released in February 2026.

Their duties include liaising with political party leaders and electoral officers to ensure a comprehensive, transparent, and participatory revision process, ensuring no eligible voter is overlooked and no ineligible individual included.

(With inputs from agencies.)