Election Commission Boosts Transparency with Special Roll Observers
The Election Commission has introduced 'special roll observers' in eight states to ensure a transparent revision of electoral rolls. These observers will oversee the process until February 2026, engaging with political and election officials to ensure inclusivity and accuracy in the voter lists.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to bolster electoral transparency, the Election Commission has deployed 'special roll observers' across eight states, as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Appointed in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, these observers will function two days a week until the final rolls are released in February 2026.
Their duties include liaising with political party leaders and electoral officers to ensure a comprehensive, transparent, and participatory revision process, ensuring no eligible voter is overlooked and no ineligible individual included.
(With inputs from agencies.)
