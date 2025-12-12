Tezpur University Shutdown: A Fight for Justice and Transparency

Students at Assam's Tezpur University have agreed to sit for their end-term exams, despite ongoing protests demanding an inquiry into alleged financial irregularities by Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh and his subsequent removal. The protest has reached day 85, with plans to continue the university's shutdown after exams conclude.

The decision to proceed with exams follows a request from acting Vice-Chancellor Dhurba Kumar Bhattacharya, who assumed the role on December 5. These exams, originally set to take place from December 3-15, began on Thursday. The demonstrations persist as students await formal action from the Ministry of Education.

Protestors, organized under the Tezpur University United Forum (TUFF), are pushing for a swift, official response from the Ministry. This comes amid claims of Singh's fiscal misconduct and alleged deforestation activities. Tensions at the university have been high since September, and calls for Singh's removal will continue to escalate until formal action is taken.

