iScreen Elevates Mobile Personalization with iOS 26

Xiamen iScreen Information Technology Co., Ltd. has announced that its mobile personalization application, iScreen, now supports Apple's iOS 26. The app offers Liquid Glass widgets, customizable wallpapers, and gamified tools. It has over 100 million users globally and is recognized among the top three customization platforms worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:57 IST
Xiamen iScreen Information Technology Co., Ltd. has elevated the mobile personalization experience by ensuring its flagship app, iScreen, fully supports Apple's latest iOS 26. With this update, iScreen maintains its leadership in global customization.

Capitalizing on iOS 26's new visuals, iScreen introduces Liquid Glass widgets, creative 3D wallpapers, and various personalization functions to enhance user interaction. Its over 1,000 customizable widgets cater to lifestyle, health, and productivity needs, featuring interactive tools and gamified experiences.

Amassing over 100 million users, iScreen is now among the top three customization platforms worldwide. Apple highlighted the app in its 'Today' section across 128 regions, marking its significance in the mobile personalization sector.

