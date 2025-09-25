Melento: Redefining Enterprise Productivity with Agentic AI
Melento, formerly SignDesk, has rebranded to focus on Agentic AI-powered workflows. Introducing a new Collaborative Intelligence Platform, Melento aims to combine AI with human judgment to streamline enterprise decision-making, enhancing productivity while maintaining security and transparency. The platform is now available for existing and prospective clients.
In a strategic move signaling its evolution, SignDesk has rebranded as Melento, reinforcing its focus on agentic AI-driven enterprise solutions. This transformation aspires to enhance decision-making processes by merging AI capabilities with human insight to deliver efficient business outcomes.
The company has unveiled a state-of-the-art Collaborative Intelligence Platform (CIP), capable of addressing the complex needs of regulated industries. By linking structured and unstructured data, Melento's platform provides actionable insights in real-time, promoting seamless enterprise operations.
With a commitment to fostering transparent and speedy decision-making, Melento is set to roll out industry-specific initiatives and partner programs as it expands its global reach into the US and Middle East markets, further broadening its service offerings.
