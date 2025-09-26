Left Menu

India Joins Elite League with 'Swadeshi' 4G Rollout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack, signifying India's entry into the elite group of countries that manufacture telecom equipment. The deployment will span 98,000 sites and signify the onset of a new era in India's telecom sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil state-owned BSNL's innovative 'Swadeshi' 4G stack, heralding India's induction into the prestigious club of countries capable of producing telecom equipment. This marks a significant milestone in the country's technological advancements.

According to Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the homegrown network is not only cloud-based and future-ready but is also equipped to seamlessly upgrade to 5G standards. The nationwide rollout is scheduled for September 27, covering nearly 98,000 sites across India, with simultaneous launches across various states.

The official inauguration is set to take place in Jharsuguda, Odisha, with the minister himself present in Guwahati. This venture represents a new chapter for India's telecom domain, as described by Scindia, placing India alongside Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China. Additionally, the Prime Minister will announce India's comprehensive 4G saturation network funded by digital Bharat Nidhi, connecting 29,000-30,000 villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

