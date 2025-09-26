Left Menu

CloudHire: Revolutionizing Recruitment with AI-Driven Talent Matching

CloudHire is transforming the recruitment landscape in India with its AI-powered platform that caters to over 1 lakh users. Founded by Sufiyan Ishaq, it offers skill validation and AI insights to improve efficiency in hiring, providing benefits for both job seekers and recruiters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:05 IST
CloudHire: Revolutionizing Recruitment with AI-Driven Talent Matching
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, CloudHire, an AI-powered recruitment platform based in India, has emerged as a leader in redefining how job seekers and recruiters interact. With over 1 lakh active users, CloudHire offers a unique combination of skill validation, candidate filtering, and AI-driven insights.

Founded by Sufiyan Ishaq, the platform aims to empower candidates while simplifying recruitment processes for employers. It provides pre-screened candidate pools and structured evaluations, addressing the challenge of finding qualified candidates amidst a competitive talent market.

Recognized as a gold standard for next-generation recruitment, CloudHire enhances visibility for job seekers and optimizes hiring quality for recruiters through AI-powered tests, ATS-friendly resumes, and comprehensive data insights.

