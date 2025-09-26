CloudHire: Revolutionizing Recruitment with AI-Driven Talent Matching

In a groundbreaking move, CloudHire, an AI-powered recruitment platform based in India, has emerged as a leader in redefining how job seekers and recruiters interact. With over 1 lakh active users, CloudHire offers a unique combination of skill validation, candidate filtering, and AI-driven insights.

Founded by Sufiyan Ishaq, the platform aims to empower candidates while simplifying recruitment processes for employers. It provides pre-screened candidate pools and structured evaluations, addressing the challenge of finding qualified candidates amidst a competitive talent market.

Recognized as a gold standard for next-generation recruitment, CloudHire enhances visibility for job seekers and optimizes hiring quality for recruiters through AI-powered tests, ATS-friendly resumes, and comprehensive data insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)