Brightcom Group Partners with CQT to Revolutionize Defence Tech

Tech innovator Brightcom Group has announced a significant partnership with American defence giant CQT Weapon Systems. The two companies aim to jointly develop cutting-edge defence technology, combining Brightcom's expertise in artificial intelligence with CQT's robust manufacturing capabilities.

This strategic move enhances Brightcom's defence vertical, highlighted by the unveiling of an impressive portfolio of unmanned aerial vehicles. Highlights include the Raven for strategic ISR, the Helix Series, and the Thunderbolt tactical strike drone, integrated with the Maestro OS, an AI-driven operating system.

The partnership is well-timed as AI in defence technology sees robust growth, with the military AI market projected to approach USD 36 billion by 2034. India's emphasis on indigenisation further fuels demand for innovative homegrown solutions from entities like Brightcom.

(With inputs from agencies.)