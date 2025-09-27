Left Menu

Bridging Borders: RightChoice Teams Up with Americana for Digital Dining Revolution

RightChoice, a leading Indian hyperlocal marketing platform, partners with Americana Restaurants, MENA's largest restaurant operator, to boost digital visibility. This collaboration aims to enhance Americana’s presence across platforms, improve customer experience, and support Americana's mission of being a top global foodservice operator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 15:35 IST
Bridging Borders: RightChoice Teams Up with Americana for Digital Dining Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

RightChoice, India's top hyperlocal marketing platform, has formed a strategic alliance with Americana Restaurants, the leading restaurant operator in the MENA region. This partnership showcases how Indian innovation supports global foodservice leaders in staying connected with their customers in today's digital-first landscape.

As dining decisions increasingly begin online, ensuring digital visibility becomes crucial for business trust and growth. The collaboration combines Americana's extensive reach with RightChoice's hyperlocal marketing expertise, addressing the industry's challenge of maintaining a consistent presence across diverse geographies and platforms.

This partnership, lauded by RightChoice Co-founder Rishabh Karwa, facilitates smarter digital pathways that align Americana's mission of communal dining experiences with RightChoice's technology-focused approach, enhancing discoverability and customer engagement on platforms like Google Maps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

