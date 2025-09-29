Left Menu

Agnikul Cosmos: Pioneering Reusable Rocket Technology

Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos announces its plan to create fully reusable rockets, making satellite-launch services more cost-effective. The startup's Agnibaan SOrTeD had a successful sub-orbital test flight last year, and they are working towards validating reusable spaceflight technologies with international support and proprietary innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai-based space startup Agnikul Cosmos has revealed plans to produce fully reusable rockets, aiming to offer satellite launch services at competitive prices worldwide.

The announcement, made at the International Astronautical Congress in Sydney, highlights the startup's mission to ensure no component of its rockets is wasted or abandoned.

Agnikul's successful test flight of its 3D-printed rocket, Agnibaan SOrTeD, last year is paving the way for its upcoming orbital launch, backed by international patents and partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

