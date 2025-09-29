Agnikul Cosmos: Pioneering Reusable Rocket Technology

Chennai-based space startup Agnikul Cosmos has revealed plans to produce fully reusable rockets, aiming to offer satellite launch services at competitive prices worldwide.

The announcement, made at the International Astronautical Congress in Sydney, highlights the startup's mission to ensure no component of its rockets is wasted or abandoned.

Agnikul's successful test flight of its 3D-printed rocket, Agnibaan SOrTeD, last year is paving the way for its upcoming orbital launch, backed by international patents and partnerships.

