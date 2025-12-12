Huddle Global 2025: Kerala's Beachside Startup Revolution

The seventh edition of Huddle Global 2025, India's largest beachside startup festival, commenced in Kovalam, Kerala. The three-day event, organized by the Kerala Startup Mission, is set to feature various engaging discussions, a product expo, and a nationwide hackathon with exciting prizes, offering immense prospects for startups seeking funds and guidance.

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal delivered an address on 'Vision 2031,' emphasizing the state's embrace of digitalization in sectors like AI and automation. He highlighted strategic infrastructure projects and plans to reinforce Kerala's financial framework to bolster startup funding, alongside launching a private seed fund to aid startup growth.

The festival is a hub for over 3,000 startups, mentors, corporate entities, and tech innovators, showcasing groundbreaking solutions in robotics, energy, and healthcare. The presence of international figures like Dr. Philipp Ackermann reinforces the event's potential to forge international partnerships, particularly between Indian and German tech sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)