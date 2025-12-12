Left Menu

Huddle Global 2025: Kerala's Beachside Startup Revolution

The Huddle Global 2025 startup festival began in Kovalam, presenting opportunities for startups through debates, expos, and hackathons. Notable appearances included Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal discussing the state's digital advancements and Dr. Philipp Ackermann highlighting Indo-German tech collaborations. The event anticipates over 3,000 startups and 150 speakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:04 IST
Huddle Global 2025: Kerala's Beachside Startup Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

The seventh edition of Huddle Global 2025, India's largest beachside startup festival, commenced in Kovalam, Kerala. The three-day event, organized by the Kerala Startup Mission, is set to feature various engaging discussions, a product expo, and a nationwide hackathon with exciting prizes, offering immense prospects for startups seeking funds and guidance.

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal delivered an address on 'Vision 2031,' emphasizing the state's embrace of digitalization in sectors like AI and automation. He highlighted strategic infrastructure projects and plans to reinforce Kerala's financial framework to bolster startup funding, alongside launching a private seed fund to aid startup growth.

The festival is a hub for over 3,000 startups, mentors, corporate entities, and tech innovators, showcasing groundbreaking solutions in robotics, energy, and healthcare. The presence of international figures like Dr. Philipp Ackermann reinforces the event's potential to forge international partnerships, particularly between Indian and German tech sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025