India's Startup Surge: 2025 Marks Unprecedented Growth

As 2025 draws to a close, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has celebrated a landmark achievement in India's startup ecosystem. The nation now boasts over two lakh government-recognised startups, thanks to a record-breaking addition of over 44,000 entities this year alone—a testament to India's burgeoning innovation landscape since the @StartupIndia initiative's inception.

Highlighting the role of women in this success, Goyal pointed out that nearly 48% of these startups have at least one woman director or partner. The entrepreneurial boom has fueled job creation, generating over 21 lakh direct positions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an #Aatmanirbhar #ViksitBharat has evidently resonated with the entrepreneurial community.

The government has bolstered this growth through substantial investments: over Rs 25,320 crore via the Fund of Funds for Startups, Rs 775 crore granted under the Credit Guarantee Scheme, and Rs 585 crore approved through the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme. More than 16,400 patent applications filed by startups and 34,800 startups onboarded on government marketplace platforms further underscore the thriving innovative spirit in the country.

