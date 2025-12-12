Left Menu

India's Startup Surge: 2025 Marks Unprecedented Growth

India reaches a milestone with over two lakh government-recognised startups, including 44,000+ added this year. Significant contributions by women-led startups highlight the progress. With increasing investments, patent applications, and collaborative schemes like FFS and SISFS, India cements its position as a global innovation hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:51 IST
India's Startup Surge: 2025 Marks Unprecedented Growth
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As 2025 draws to a close, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has celebrated a landmark achievement in India's startup ecosystem. The nation now boasts over two lakh government-recognised startups, thanks to a record-breaking addition of over 44,000 entities this year alone—a testament to India's burgeoning innovation landscape since the @StartupIndia initiative's inception.

Highlighting the role of women in this success, Goyal pointed out that nearly 48% of these startups have at least one woman director or partner. The entrepreneurial boom has fueled job creation, generating over 21 lakh direct positions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an #Aatmanirbhar #ViksitBharat has evidently resonated with the entrepreneurial community.

The government has bolstered this growth through substantial investments: over Rs 25,320 crore via the Fund of Funds for Startups, Rs 775 crore granted under the Credit Guarantee Scheme, and Rs 585 crore approved through the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme. More than 16,400 patent applications filed by startups and 34,800 startups onboarded on government marketplace platforms further underscore the thriving innovative spirit in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025