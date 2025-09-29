Diplomatic Tensions Over Japan's Export List

Beijing has accused Japan of damaging the interests of both Chinese and Japanese companies by adding certain Chinese entities to its export control list. This development has sparked tension between the two nations, as stated by China's commerce ministry on Monday.

The Chinese government has called on Japan to halt what it describes as a 'wrongful practice' of listing Chinese enterprises on its 'End User List.' The diplomatic discord highlights ongoing complexities in international trade relations.

In contrast, China welcomed the removal of two Chinese firms from the list and expressed its willingness to improve communication with Japan. Beijing aims to facilitate the removal of additional Chinese companies, indicating its hope for more cooperative economic engagement with Tokyo.