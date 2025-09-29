Driving the Future: Enhancing Vehicle Communication with AI

Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) have engineered an innovative AI model to optimize vehicular communication within vehicular ad-hoc networks (VANETs). The newly patented model targets the reduction of communication congestion, a common challenge in contemporary vehicle communication systems.

The AI-driven solution employs multi-agent deep reinforcement learning, where vehicles intelligently sequence message transmissions based on the activity of surrounding vehicles. This method significantly reduces transmission delays, ensuring that crucial alerts are promptly relayed, a vital factor for improving road safety and emergency services efficiency.

Arun Kumar, Assistant Professor at NIT Rourkela, highlights the model's potential impact: "This development represents a significant step in achieving autonomous vehicle capabilities in India, facilitating the 'Innovate in India' initiative." The enhanced communication system ultimately aims to transform road safety and traffic management in bustling conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)