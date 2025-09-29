Left Menu

Driving the Future: Enhancing Vehicle Communication with AI

Researchers at the National Institute of Technology have developed an AI model to enhance vehicular communication in VANETs. This patented model addresses congestion issues by using multi-agent deep reinforcement learning, ensuring safer mobility and efficient traffic management, paving the way for autonomous vehicles in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 16:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) have engineered an innovative AI model to optimize vehicular communication within vehicular ad-hoc networks (VANETs). The newly patented model targets the reduction of communication congestion, a common challenge in contemporary vehicle communication systems.

The AI-driven solution employs multi-agent deep reinforcement learning, where vehicles intelligently sequence message transmissions based on the activity of surrounding vehicles. This method significantly reduces transmission delays, ensuring that crucial alerts are promptly relayed, a vital factor for improving road safety and emergency services efficiency.

Arun Kumar, Assistant Professor at NIT Rourkela, highlights the model's potential impact: "This development represents a significant step in achieving autonomous vehicle capabilities in India, facilitating the 'Innovate in India' initiative." The enhanced communication system ultimately aims to transform road safety and traffic management in bustling conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

