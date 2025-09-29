Left Menu

Netanyahu Engages with US Tech Investors on AI Revolution

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently met with US tech investors in a private discussion focused on artificial intelligence, aiming to leverage AI's potential for Israel's tech landscape, according to Bloomberg News.

29-09-2025
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly held a private meeting with leading U.S. tech investors to delve into the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence. The discussion underscores Netanyahu's intent on capitalizing on AI's potential to bolster Israel's technological advancements.

In the meeting, Netanyahu highlighted the significance of AI technologies and discussed strategies to integrate them into Israel's growing tech industry. This initiative reflects a broader effort to position Israel at the forefront of technological innovation.

The discussions with U.S. investors are likely part of Netanyahu's ongoing strategy to secure international partnerships, strengthening Israel's stance in the global tech market and ensuring the country remains a competitive tech hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

