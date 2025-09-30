Left Menu

Setback for Firefly Aerospace's Alpha Rocket Tests

Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket faced a setback when its core booster was destroyed during a recent ground test in Texas. The incident occurred weeks before a scheduled flight mission. Despite this, safety measures ensured no injuries, though this poses another challenge to Firefly's launch business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 03:01 IST
Firefly Aerospace's ambitious plans for its Alpha rocket encountered a serious challenge when its core booster was obliterated in a ground test on Monday in Texas. This development comes just weeks before the rocket's scheduled return to flight mission.

According to a statement from the company, all personnel involved were unharmed, as safety protocols were strictly adhered to during the testing at the company's Rocket Ranch facilities in Briggs, Texas. Firefly noted that the testing failure has led them to assess the impact on their booster test stand.

This unfortunate incident introduces another delay for Firefly's emerging launch business, barely weeks after wrapping up an investigation into a previous flight issue back in April. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had approved the conclusion of that inquiry, and Firefly's CEO Jason Kim had stated the company aimed for a new mission launch in the coming weeks.

