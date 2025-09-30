Left Menu

Acefone Unveils AI-Powered Call Analytics for Seamless Customer Insights

Acefone has launched AI-powered Post Call Analytics, enhancing cloud communication capabilities by transforming voice calls into actionable insights. Designed for customer experience leaders, this module analyzes recorded interactions, providing metrics that optimize compliance, performance, and retention, delivering measurable ROI through comprehensive customer interaction analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:41 IST
Acefone, a prominent cloud communication platform, has announced the introduction of its AI-driven Post Call Analytics. This new feature is a paid add-on that converts voice calls into structured, decision-ready intelligence, offering an unprecedented level of insight into customer sentiment, agent performance, and compliance adherence.

Designed specifically for customer experience leaders, the Post Call Analytics feature addresses a critical operational gap in the industry by analyzing 100% of recorded conversations. It provides clear, actionable metrics that help in closing compliance gaps, enhancing agent coaching, and identifying churn risks early.

According to Ashish Nijhara, Acefone's Chief Product & Technology Officer, this innovative solution leverages AI to deliver objective and verifiable insights quickly. By focusing on aspects such as regulatory readiness and customer sentiment analysis, enterprises can significantly improve customer interactions and reduce retention risks.

