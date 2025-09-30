Mobavenue Earns 2025 Champions of Scale Award: Pioneering AI-Driven Advertising Success
Mobavenue, an AI-powered AdTech company, wins the 2025 Champions of Scale Award by Aerospike for its exceptional ability to use data-driven advertising solutions. This accolade underlines Mobavenue's innovative platforms that effectively handle substantial data, thereby driving growth for businesses globally through intelligent and sustainable methods.
Mobavenue, a prominent global player in AI-powered AdTech and Consumer Growth, has been awarded the 2025 Champions of Scale Award by Aerospike. This accolade, announced at the Aerospike Summit 2025, enhances Mobavenue's status for its impactful AI Tech Platforms that offer data-driven, AI-powered advertising solutions worldwide.
The company's AI technology sets it apart in an industry where many struggle to balance speed, intelligence, and trust. Mobavenue's platforms are designed to manage massive data volumes, enhancing campaign capability with a 25-fold increase in compute throughput.
Co-Founder and CTO Tejas Rathod noted the recognition serves as a testament to the company's mission of simplifying business growth via advanced technology, alongside industry giants like PhonePe and Flipkart. Through continued innovation, Mobavenue aims to reshape AI-driven advertising.
