Mobavenue Earns 2025 Champions of Scale Award: Pioneering AI-Driven Advertising Success

Mobavenue, an AI-powered AdTech company, wins the 2025 Champions of Scale Award by Aerospike for its exceptional ability to use data-driven advertising solutions. This accolade underlines Mobavenue's innovative platforms that effectively handle substantial data, thereby driving growth for businesses globally through intelligent and sustainable methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mobavenue, a prominent global player in AI-powered AdTech and Consumer Growth, has been awarded the 2025 Champions of Scale Award by Aerospike. This accolade, announced at the Aerospike Summit 2025, enhances Mobavenue's status for its impactful AI Tech Platforms that offer data-driven, AI-powered advertising solutions worldwide.

The company's AI technology sets it apart in an industry where many struggle to balance speed, intelligence, and trust. Mobavenue's platforms are designed to manage massive data volumes, enhancing campaign capability with a 25-fold increase in compute throughput.

Co-Founder and CTO Tejas Rathod noted the recognition serves as a testament to the company's mission of simplifying business growth via advanced technology, alongside industry giants like PhonePe and Flipkart. Through continued innovation, Mobavenue aims to reshape AI-driven advertising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

