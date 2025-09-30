Omega Seiki Mobility Unveils Swayamgati: India's First Autonomous Three-Wheeler
Omega Seiki Mobility has launched Swayamgati, an autonomous electric three-wheeler designed to tackle urban congestion and last-mile transit in India. Priced affordably, it combines electric mobility with AI-driven systems and aims to lead the way in India's autonomous vehicle market by offering efficient, cutting-edge transportation solutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has introduced Swayamgati, an autonomous electric three-wheeler targeting urban congestion and last-mile transit issues.
The vehicle, priced from Rs 4 lakh, merges OSM's electric platform with an AI-driven autonomous system, suitable for airports and urban environments, enhancing short-distance travel efficiency.
The autonomous vehicle sector is poised for significant growth, with McKinsey predicting it will exceed USD 620 billion by 2030. Swayamgati aims to lead this trend in India by providing innovative, accessible solutions for urban mobility challenges.
Advertisement