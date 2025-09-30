Left Menu

Omega Seiki Mobility Unveils Swayamgati: India's First Autonomous Three-Wheeler

Omega Seiki Mobility has launched Swayamgati, an autonomous electric three-wheeler designed to tackle urban congestion and last-mile transit in India. Priced affordably, it combines electric mobility with AI-driven systems and aims to lead the way in India's autonomous vehicle market by offering efficient, cutting-edge transportation solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:40 IST
Omega Seiki Mobility Unveils Swayamgati: India's First Autonomous Three-Wheeler
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has introduced Swayamgati, an autonomous electric three-wheeler targeting urban congestion and last-mile transit issues.

The vehicle, priced from Rs 4 lakh, merges OSM's electric platform with an AI-driven autonomous system, suitable for airports and urban environments, enhancing short-distance travel efficiency.

The autonomous vehicle sector is poised for significant growth, with McKinsey predicting it will exceed USD 620 billion by 2030. Swayamgati aims to lead this trend in India by providing innovative, accessible solutions for urban mobility challenges.

TRENDING

1
First Batch of Iranian Deportees Heads Back from the U.S.

First Batch of Iranian Deportees Heads Back from the U.S.

 United Arab Emirates
2
Echoes of the Past: Mild Tremors Rekindle Latur's Seismic Memories

Echoes of the Past: Mild Tremors Rekindle Latur's Seismic Memories

 India
3
Hegseth says he's loosening disciplinary rules and weakening hazing protections at rare meeting of top military leaders, reports AP.

Hegseth says he's loosening disciplinary rules and weakening hazing protecti...

 Global
4
Kerala Government Ordered to Expedite Vigilance Status Report for IPS Officer

Kerala Government Ordered to Expedite Vigilance Status Report for IPS Office...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025