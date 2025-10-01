TAC Security: Pioneering Cybersecurity's Global AI-Driven Future

Mumbai-based TAC Security is setting ambitious targets to reshape the global cybersecurity landscape, spearheading its growth with AI-driven innovations and expansive client acquisition strategies.

Adding over 3,000 clients through significant acquisitions, TAC has rapidly grown to serve 6,000 enterprises, eyeing the top spot in vulnerability management by 2030.

With a year-on-year income growth of 172%, the firm plans to scale its operations globally, affirming a robust commitment to innovation and market leadership with a $100 million investment in AI R&D.