Europe's Forecasting Revolution: Real-Time Data Boosts Global Weather Preparedness

Europe's top weather forecaster has unlocked real-time data access to support global early warning systems for extreme weather. This initiative aims to enhance climate risk management, especially in developing countries. The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts leads this effort, making more data available and exploring AI-driven forecast solutions.

In a groundbreaking move, Europe's leading weather forecaster announced the opening of real-time data access to aid early warning systems for severe weather events worldwide. This effort addresses the rising frequency of extreme weather fueled by climate change.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, supported by 35 primarily European nations, amasses approximately 800 million observations daily. This data is vital for predicting weather patterns and managing climate-related risks. As part of a broader initiative, the Centre is significantly increasing its data availability, promoting transparency and accessibility.

Looking ahead to the upcoming climate talks in Brazil, the Centre is set to waive service fees for some early warning forecasts and investigate how AI can aid nations with limited meteorological resources. Director-General-elect Florian Pappenberger emphasized the need to prevent technological disparities among countries in accessing machine learning forecasts.

