Index'25: Pioneering The Future of AI-driven Search

Index'25 is a pioneering virtual conference dedicated to Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), set to revolutionize AI-driven discovery in marketing. The event will feature influential industry leaders sharing insights on AI search evolution, aiming to provide a comprehensive blueprint for businesses to navigate this transformative landscape.

Pepper Content has announced the world's first virtual conference on Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), titled Index'25: Decoding AI Search, scheduled for October 1, 2025. This landmark event marks a significant turning point in AI-driven discovery, reshaping how marketers and industries engage with this evolving technology.

The conference will delve into the most profound transformation in search methodologies to date, driven by generative AI. Anirudh Singla, Pepper Content's Co-founder and CEO, highlighted the shift from traditional search techniques to intelligence-driven discovery processes, emphasizing the critical need for leaders to adapt to these changes.

Bringing together over 25 leading voices from the marketing, AI, and tech sectors, Index'25 will offer comprehensive insights through keynotes and discussions. This initiative aims to establish a global movement towards GEO adoption, guiding enterprises to secure a competitive edge in the new era of AI-native search.

