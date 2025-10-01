Left Menu

Qualcomm's Strategic Shift to Arm's V9 Architecture Boosts AI Capabilities

Qualcomm has adopted Arm's latest V9 architecture for its chips to enhance AI performance, deciding to continue using Arm technology despite previous legal disputes. This move is expected to increase Arm's revenues and strengthen Qualcomm's position against competitors like MediaTek and Apple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:38 IST
Qualcomm is upgrading its flagship chips with the latest generation of Arm Holdings' computing architecture, a strategic move aimed at enhancing AI performance. According to informed sources, this decision could boost Arm's revenues while helping Qualcomm compete with rivals such as MediaTek and Apple.

This shift follows last year's legal tensions between the San Diego-based Qualcomm and Arm. Qualcomm's new generation of PC and phone chips will utilize Arm's v9 architecture, which brings improvements for AI, including chatbots and image generators. MediaTek and Apple are believed to employ similar advancements.

Though the impact on Arm's revenue is not fully quantifiable, Qualcomm's choice to continue with Arm, despite past conflicts, highlights a noteworthy industry shift. Analyst Jay Goldberg notes that Qualcomm had options but chose a path that is favorable to both companies as they navigate a competitive landscape.

