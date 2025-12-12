Left Menu

Apple vs. Epic: Court's Decision Ushers New Era in App Store Policies

A U.S. appeals court modified a prior order affecting Apple's App Store policies following a lawsuit by Epic Games. While Apple managed to reverse parts of the court order related to commissions on off-app transactions, the main injunction against Apple was largely upheld, mandating significant changes to its practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 07:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 07:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal battle affecting the digital marketplace, Apple persuaded a U.S. appeals court to reverse parts of a court order mandating changes to its App Store policies. This comes amidst an ongoing legal struggle with Fortnite developer Epic Games, who initiated the lawsuit in a bid for greater fairness in app transactions.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday, revising portions of a lower court's directive that accused Apple of contempt for violating an earlier decision. While the appeals court allowed Apple to claim reasonable commissions on off-platform transactions, it upheld the majority of the original injunction against Apple.

Despite Apple's partial triumph, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney hailed the ruling as a win for developers and consumers, criticizing Apple's continued control and fees. Although Apple briefly introduced lower commissions, the adjustments were deemed insufficient by Epic, leading to further legal actions and the recent appeal court's decision.

